Update from BI Intelligence's New Editorial Director

I wanted to introduce myself, share some plans for the next few months at BI Intelligence, and ask for your feedback.

I started this week at our 13th floor offices in New York City’s Flatiron District, joining our talented team of analysts at a time of great ferment and growth in the global mobile industry.

We are here to help our members keep pace with those changes. In the last month, BI Intelligence has added over 30 charts to its chart library. We also published three in-depth reports, including an update on the state of HTML5 and a look at the maturation of the U.S. smartphone market.

There’s more to come. Before year-end you’ll receive a spate of timely reports, including looks at the following topics:

Mobile advertising

mCommerce

Video on mobile

LTE and its impact on mobile ecosystems

Meanwhile, we’re redesigning our subscriber-only website and adding more editorial depth and structure. Here are some improvements you can look for:

A more searchable and accessible data library to put charts and insights at your fingertips

An increased frequency of notes analysing breaking industry news

Deeper coverage of key topics, such as HTML5 and monetization

More interviews and quotes from industry players

Many of the improvements have been inspired by your feedback.

Prior to joining BI Intelligence, I was at Research World magazine, a trade publication focused on marketing intelligence that reaches 20,000 market researchers globally. It was during my seven years there that I began to cover the impact of online and mobile technologies on consumers and businesses.

I welcome members to write me any time with editorial queries or comments at [email protected]. And as always the BI Intelligence team is available at [email protected].

Thank you for joining us,

Marcelo Ballvé

Editorial Director

BI Intelligence

