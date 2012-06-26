UPDATE: Facebook Kills Its 'Find Friends Nearby' Feature

We first noticed Facebook’s newest mobile feature earlier today, and we admit, it was a bit creepy.



The feature let you see which strangers near you were using the Facebook app.

Now, when we try to navigate to http://fb.com/ffn the link is dead and we can’t find friends anymore.

Facebook told ABC News that the feature was pulled, so we’re guessing the negative backlash caused the feature to die a quick and early death.

