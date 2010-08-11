UPDATE: Even More Awesome Animated Video Of Steven Slater's Jet Blue Slide Escape

Earlier today, we brought to you a short animation of Steven Slater’s dramatic (and awesome) escape from his Jet Blue plane via emergency slide.



Hours ago, Taiwanese news outlet Next Media released their entire animated take on the altercation, beer grab, slide escape, and sexual embrace. No translation necessary to understand what’s going on:

Update: English subtitles are now in the video below:



