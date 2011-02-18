UPDATE: Democrats Flee Wisconsin To Avoid Vote On Union Bill

Photo: AP

Wisconsin Democrats have “gone into hiding” to avoid a Senate vote on an emergency budget bill that would sharply curtail collective bargaining rights for public employees.Wisconsin police are now trying to round up the truant lawmakers – every single Democrat in the state Senate – who have reportedly left the state, according to local news reports. Republicans need at least one Democrat to be present before they can vote on the bill.



Democratic Minority Leader Mark Miller released a statement on behalf of the Democrats, urging Republicans to consider a compromise, the AP reports. The statement does not say where he and his cohorts are hiding.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters have gathered outside of the Senate chamber and in front of the state capitol. Classes have been been canceled in Madison and other school districts across the state as teachers join the demonstrations.

Click here to see what Wisconsin’s public sector workers are actually paid > >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.