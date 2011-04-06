How To Get Amazon's New Android Appstore Update

Amazon is pushing out a small update to its Appstore for Android.



Since the Appstore is not part of Google’s Android Market, the update process is a bit different than most apps. When the update is available on your device, you’ll receive a message in your notification bar prompting you to download and install it.

If you don’t want to wait, you can always remove and reinstall the Appstore directly from Amazon following our instructions here.

This update appears to be minor. We don’t notice a big change, so it probably addresses some bugs and other issues.

[Via Droid Life]

