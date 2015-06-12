SOCIAL NETWORK DEMOGRAPHICS: Here's who's on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and other top social networks now

The top trend over the last year has been the growth of image-focused social networks — particularly Pinterest, Instagram and Snapchat — among specific demographics.In anew reportfromBI Intelligence, we unpack data from over a dozen sources to understand how social media demographics and preferences are still shifting.
Here are a few of the key takeaways from the BI Intelligence report:
- Pinterest has tremendous reach among women . Among US female internet users, 42% reported being on Pinterest in Pew’s late-2014 survey, compared to only 13% of men.
- Instagram has become the most important and most-used social network for US teens. 32% of US teenagers cited it as their most important social network in Piper Jaffray’s twice-annual teen survey, compared to only 14% saying that of Facebook.
- Snapchat, Vine, and Tumblr had by far the most youthful user bases of the social networks we looked at. 45% of Snapchat’s adult users are between 18 and 24, followed by Vine (28%) and Tumblr (28%), according to comScore.
- LinkedIn enjoys high adoption among highly educated and high-income users. LinkedIn is used by 44% of Americans with income of $US75,000 or more, according to Pew.
- Messaging apps also have become more broadly popular, but still skew young: 7% of all people in the US aged 12 and older use WhatsApp, according to the Edison Research and Triton Digital survey.
- The ageing of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even Pinterest is more apparent than ever. That’s especially true of Facebook: Less than two-fifths of Facebook’s adult user base in the US is aged 18 to 34, according to comScore.
In full, the report:
- Looks at overall social networking adoption in the US and globally
- Assesses the most important demographic skews at the top social networks, including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, and Tumblr
- Examines the rise of image-sharing social networks like Instagram and Snapchat
- Compares how demographics have changed over time as older social networks have matured
