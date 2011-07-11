Pay Attention: Markets Are A Total Wreck Right Now

Photo: udono, Flickr

A quick update on the total wreck in markets right now:

Italian stocks are off 3.4%.

Short-term Italian yields are going berserk.

Spanish stocks are off 2.8%.

2-year yields: Same mess.

Shares of Deutsche Bank are down 2.7%.

Dow futures are off 130.

Gold is surging to near an alltime record.

Basically: we have debt crises on both sides of the Atlantic right now.



In Washington, politicians can’t defuse a bomb of its own creation (the artificial debt ceiling nonsense) and in Europe the crisis has spread to Italy, which is 10-times more terrifying than Greece.

No way to put a good spin on any of it.

For more on what’s going on this morning, see here.

