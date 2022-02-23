8 video-game movies in the works after ‘Uncharted’

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted.’ Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures

The video-game movie “Uncharted” topped the box office over the weekend.

Other game-based movies are coming soon or are in the works.

They include “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Metal Gear Solid.”

As Hollywood looks to supercharge streaming services, more and more video games are getting the TV treatment, from Netflix’s “Assassin’s Creed” to HBO‘s “The Last of Us.”

Game-based movies, on the other hand, have a long history of commercial and critical failure.

But while the latest video-game movie “Uncharted” flopped with critics, receiving a 40% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, it’s off to a solid start with audiences. It has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and it topped the box office over the holiday weekend with $51 million.

“Uncharted” and other recent game-based movie hits like “Detective Pikachu” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” suggest there’s still gas left in the tank for big screen video-game adaptations. At least, that’s what Hollywood is hoping, as a handful of high-profile video-game movies are coming soon or are in the works.

They include “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which hits theaters in April; Sony’s “Ghost of Tsushima,” and a “Beyond Good and Evil” movie for Netflix that’s based on the 2003 Ubisoft game.

Below are eight upcoming video-game movies, in alphabetical order: