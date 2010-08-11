Upcoming Treasury Issuance

Stone Street Advisors

This week is a relatively quiet one on the issuance front, and that is a welcome calm before the Nonfarm payrolls frenzy begins on Friday AM. After the markets have digested that, the following week we have another full course ($74 billion dollars worth) platter being served courtesy of the Treasury Department:

8/10 – 3Y Bond Auction (34B)

8/11 – 10Y Bond Auction (24B)

8/12 – 30Y Bond Auction (16B)

Here are some charts of the previous bond auctions, along with some statistics to help you become a At Home Rick Santelli and grade the outcome of the auctions:

3 Year Auction

3Y Bond Auction Historical Results

Bid To Cover Last Std. Deviation Max Min Average 3.20 (July 12) 0.35 3.33 (Nov. 2009) 2.15 (December 2008) 2.83 Indirect Bidder Participation 40.63% 10.13% 68.55 (Nov. 2009) 28.01% (Jan. 2009) 46.88% High Yield 1.055% 0.22% 1.96% (Jun. 2009) 1.055% (Jul. 2010) 1.45%10Y Auction

10Y Bond Auction Historical Results

Bid To Cover Last Std. Deviation Max Min Average 3.09 (July 13) 0.41 3.72 (Apr. 2010) 2.14 (Mar. 2009) 2.70 Indirect Bidder Participation 34.53% 10.53% 55.35 (Sept. 2009) 12.74% (Dec. 2008) 46.88% High Yield 3.119% 0.45% 4.225% (Jun. 2008) 2.419% (Jan. 2009) 3.47%30Y Auction

30Y Bond Auction Historical Results2

Bid To Cover Last Std. Deviation Max Min Average 2.89 (July 14) 0.277 2.92 (Sept. 2009) 2.02 (Feb 2009) 2.51 Indirect Bidder Participation 37.44% 10.16% 50.21 (Jul. 2009) 12.65% (May. 2008) 36.76% High Yield 4.08% 0.34% 4.77% (Apr. 2010) 3.54% (Feb. 2009) 4.367%This post was written by ChiBondKing at Stone Street Advisors

