Upcoming Treasury Issuance

This week is a relatively quiet one on the issuance front, and that is a welcome calm before the Nonfarm payrolls frenzy begins on Friday AM. After the markets have digested that, the following week we have another full course ($74 billion dollars worth) platter being served courtesy of the Treasury Department:



8/10 – 3Y Bond Auction (34B)

8/11 – 10Y Bond Auction (24B)

8/12 – 30Y Bond Auction (16B)

Here are some charts of the previous bond auctions, along with some statistics to help you become a At Home Rick Santelli and grade the outcome of the auctions:

3 Year Auction

Bid To Cover Last Std. Deviation Max Min Average 3.20 (July 12) 0.35 3.33 (Nov. 2009) 2.15 (December 2008) 2.83 Indirect Bidder Participation 40.63% 10.13% 68.55 (Nov. 2009) 28.01% (Jan. 2009) 46.88% High Yield 1.055% 0.22% 1.96% (Jun. 2009) 1.055% (Jul. 2010) 1.45%10Y Auction

Bid To Cover Last Std. Deviation Max Min Average 3.09 (July 13) 0.41 3.72 (Apr. 2010) 2.14 (Mar. 2009) 2.70 Indirect Bidder Participation 34.53% 10.53% 55.35 (Sept. 2009) 12.74% (Dec. 2008) 46.88% High Yield 3.119% 0.45% 4.225% (Jun. 2008) 2.419% (Jan. 2009) 3.47%30Y Auction

Bid To Cover Last Std. Deviation Max Min Average 2.89 (July 14) 0.277 2.92 (Sept. 2009) 2.02 (Feb 2009) 2.51 Indirect Bidder Participation 37.44% 10.16% 50.21 (Jul. 2009) 12.65% (May. 2008) 36.76% High Yield 4.08% 0.34% 4.77% (Apr. 2010) 3.54% (Feb. 2009) 4.367%This post was written by ChiBondKing at Stone Street Advisors

