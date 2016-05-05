Disney has 6 'Star Wars' movies planned through 2020 -- here they all are

The first new “Star Wars” in 10 years, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” launched a franchise reboot in 2015, which will consist of six films total through 2020.

“The Force Awakens” takes place 30 years after the events of 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” The First Order has risen from the fallen Empire and the Resistance is fighting back. Featuring a group of characters from the original trilogy alongside a new team of young Rebels, “The Force Awakens” is the first in a trilogy.

In addition to that series, three stand-alone spin-off films make up the Anthology series. “Rogue One,” the first, will hit theatres December 16, 2016, and has a new trailer. A Han Solo origin film and Boba Fett film will round out the series for now.

In honour of Wednesday’s Star Wars Day, here’s what you can expect in the next four years:

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' smashed box-office records, taking only 12 days to gross $1 billion and only 20 to become the highest-grossing domestic film. The film has successfully rebooted the 'Star Wars' franchise and set high expectations for the Disney-produced films to follow. Disney Source: Business Insider The next film, 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' jump-starts the anthology series. Disney The stand-alone film takes place before the events of the 1977 original film and follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star. Disney/Lucasfilm The idea for the film stems from a line in the opening crawl of 'A New Hope,' which reads: 'During the battle, rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star.' Disney Aside from Jones, the cast includes Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Jiang Wen, Ben Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, and Alan Tudyk as a motion-capture character. Disney Because the film takes place before 'A New Hope,' characters such as Mon Mothma will appear. Rumours say that characters such as Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Boba Fett may also show up. Disney Directed by Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla'), the film will be released December 16, 2016. Disney/Lucasfilm 'Star Wars: Episode VIII,' the follow-up to 'The Force Awakens,' is written and directed by Rian Johnson ('Looper'). It's wrapping filming. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Daisy Ridley (Rey) confirmed that the film starts where 'The Force Awakens' ended and will feature more of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Disney/Lucasfilm 'When we went back to Skellig to do the opening of 'VIII,' it was so crazy doing the same scene with a different crew of people,' Ridley said. '(Hamill is) amazing to rehearse with, and I'm very excited to be doing the rest of the stuff. It's such a good story, seriously.' Source: MTV Most of the cast from 'The Force Awakens' will return. New additions include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran. Lucasfilm Originally planned for a May 26, 2017, release, the film has been pushed to December 15, 2017. Lucasfilm The next anthology film will be a Han Solo spin-off. Lucasfilm Directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord ('21 Jump Street,' 'The Lego Movie'), the film will follow a young Han Solo. And as should be expected, it will feature Chewbacca. Lawrence Kasdan ('Empire Strikes Back,' 'The Force Awakens') and his son are cowriting the script. Lucasfilm Though the part has yet to be cast, Alden Ehrenreich, Taron Egerton, Jack Reynor, and Emory Cohen are rumoured to be in contention for the next Han Solo. Lucasfilm Source: Entertainment Weekly It is currently scheduled to hit theatres May 25, 2018. Disney/Lucasfilm 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' the final film in the sequel trilogy, will be directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World'). Joshua Blanchard/Getty Production on the film has begun, and it is set for a 2019 release. Lucasfilm Source: Entertainment Weekly The final anthology film will be about intergalactic bounty hunter Boba Fett. Lucasfilm screencap Josh Trank ('Fantastic Four') was slated to direct the film but is no longer affiliated with the production. It's set for a 2020 release. 20th Century Fox And that's all of them ... for now. IMDB / Lucasfilm

