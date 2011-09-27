Upcoming Parimigiani Watch Will Recreate 200 Year Old Complication

I presume the above watch will be officially released very soon (SIHH 2012 at the latest). It will actually be unveiled (not sure in its complete form) at a special “Mechanical Wonders” exhibition Parmigiani is involved in held in New York City from around October 26 – November 26 2011 (at the La Vieille Russie) . As you can see, the special novelty is a modern recreation of a complication that is over 200 years old – and the original solution to the short hands problem!

I believe that I have actually seen the antique pocket watch below at some exhibit in Europe. Signed by Vardon & Stedmann, the beautiful piece is in an oblong gold and decorated case with an enamel dial. The real fun is in the hands. The watch makers created two telescopic hands that automatically get longer or shorter depending on where they are pointing to on the dial. Even back then there were people like me who hated short hands, and didn’t want to limit themselves to just round cases.

