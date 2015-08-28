THE VIRTUAL REALITY CONTENT REPORT: Why exclusive content is key, top games on major headsets, and the possibilities beyond gaming

Virtual reality (VR) headsets are finally hitting the mass market, offering a revolutionary and immersive platform for content developers to reach consumers.

The tech industry has promoted the prospect of VR — a computer-generated simulation of an environment — for the past few decades. But only now, with headsets backed by big names like Sony and Facebook, is VR finally becoming a concrete product with mass market potential. While VR technology is largely associated with the gaming industry, the platform offers a new set of content opportunities in entertainment, advertising, and more.

In this report, BI Intelligence examines how various VR headset categories will shape VR content development and looks at the trajectory for mobile gaming revenues to get a sense of how spending on VR content might develop. The report also lays out what types of content users and developers can expect on VR platforms, including gaming, video entertainment, and advertising.

Don’t be left in the dark: Stay ahead of the curve and access our full report to get everything you need to know about virtual reality content. All in an easy to understand format with helpful graphs. Get the report now >>

Here are some main takeaways from the report:

VR headset manufacturers are driving both the development and distribution of VR content by investing significant technical and monetary resources in developers, in an effort to build up an exclusive content library.

High demand for VR headsets by mobile and console gamers will fuel demand for VR content. The VR content market will take an increasing portion of the mobile gaming software industry.

Beyond gaming, VR video entertainment will remain short form until demand for VR headsets increases.

Ads featured on VR headsets will likely have higher view-through rates than standard video ad spots.

Other industries are also beginning to experiment with VR content. Travel companies, publishers, e-commerce merchants, and social platforms are beginning to see potential in this new category.

VR content faces major hurdles that could keep developers from investing: The VR experience must be good enough for people to take up the devices. In addition, developers need to know that a sufficient user base exists to be worthy of the resource investment in VR content.

This is just a small piece of our comprehensive 26-page report. Become an expert on the topic by accessing the full report now »

In full, the report:

Provides a breakdown of each type of VR headset, what platforms they run on, and how content will differ for each.

Includes estimates for global VR headset shipments by category.

Includes a mobile gaming forecast to give a sense of the most important market that will drive spending on VR content in the next five years.

Lays out what other industries are developing VR programs.

Discusses some of the potential barriers that could dissuade developers from investing in VR content.

Don’t wait to become a subject matter expert, get the full report now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.