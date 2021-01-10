10 artists who confirmed we can expect new music in 2021

Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns / Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images / Steve Granitz/WireImage Lorde, Cardi B, and Billie Eilish are all expected to release new albums in 2021.

Several major artists are expected to release new music this year.

Drake has confirmed that his sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” will be released in January.

Cardi B and Billie Eilish have both said they’re preparing to drop highly anticipated sophomore albums.

Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK are set to make their solo debuts.

Lorde, Adele, Finneas O’Connell, Lana Del Rey, and Lil Nas X also teased new music to come in 2021.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2020 was widely considered a standout year for music, but 2021 is shaping up to be equally impressive.

Several major artists have already announced releases this year, including Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” and Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

Other announcements have been less concrete, but no less promising.

Insider rounded up 10 artists who have confirmed new music is on the horizon.

Drake’s sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” will be released sometime in January.

Drake/YouTube Drake confirmed his upcoming album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ in October 2020.

Despite two compilation mixtapes in two years (2019’s “Care Package” and 2020’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”), Drake hasn’t released an official studio album since 2018’s “Scorpion.”

In August, the rapper released the lead single from his highly anticipated sixth album: “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk.

Two months later, he announced the album’s title: “Certified Lover Boy.”

The short video teaser also revealed the album is slated for release in January 2021, but didn’t include a specific release date.

Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” is expected any day.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images Lana Del Rey performs in San Diego on October 11, 2019.

Lana Del Rey’s seventh studio album, titled “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” – the follow-up to 2019’s “Norman F—ing Rockwell!” – was originally slated for release in September 2020.

After months of postponements, a lead single released in October, and a delay due to vinyl production, Del Rey will release the title track on January 11.

The singer also assured fans on Instagram that “Chemtrails” is finished, describing the new album as “folky,” “beautiful,” and “super different from ‘Norman.'”

Lorde’s third album was partially inspired by a recent trip to Antarctica.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Lorde performs during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival.

Lorde released her Grammy-nominated sophomore album, “Melodrama,” on June 16, 2017. After wrapping her world tour in November 2018, she largely withdrew from the public eye.

Finally, in October, the singer-songwriter broke her social media hiatus to encourage her fellow New Zealanders to vote.

“Do it for our beautiful country and for me,” she wrote. “And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

Fans took this to mean that she’s preparing to release new music in 2021.

Indeed, Lorde has been working on her third album for at least eight months.

In May 2019, she wrote in an email, “The work is so f—ing good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.” However, six months later, she told fans she postponed its release due to the death of her dog, Pearl.

Most recently, Lorde revealed that she decided on the album’s still-secret title during a 2019 trip to Antarctica.

Back in October, Cardi B said her new album would arrive “next year.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Cardi B performs onstage during 2019 Made In America Festival.

Cardi B’s first studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” was released in April 2018. It was nominated for four Grammy Awards, won best rap album, and became the longest-charting debut by a female rapper in history.

Cardi has released a handful of songs in the years since – including “WAP,” featuring Megan The Stallion, in August. The No. 1 smash hit is the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album.

Two months after its release, Cardi confirmed on Twitter that her new album will arrive in 2021.

“Music coming sooner then you think,” she also wrote in December. “I mean it this time.”

Billie Eilish fans can expect a “new era” after her documentary is released in February.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Billie Eilish performs during her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour.

Billie Eilish broke all kinds of records with her debut studio album, 2019’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

The 19-year-old was due to embark on a world tour in 2020. Instead, she hunkered down with her family in Los Angeles and made significant headway on her sophomore effort.

“As much as I wished that I had been able to have the year I was planning on having… we would never have made this album,” she told Apple Music in November. “I can’t wait to have the world hear. I’m very excited and hopeful about the future.”

Eilish released two singles in 2020, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” in addition to her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.”

During her annual “time capsule” interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish said she has 16 additional songs in the works.

“We’ve been working,” she said, referring to herself and her brother, Finneas O’Connell. “And I love them all.”

“I think Finneas and I have just seriously really gotten in the groove. We do it so fast,” she continued. “There was a period of time, a month ago or something, we were just texting the label like, ‘Song done, another song done, another song done.'”

In December, Eilish also said a “new era” will begin after her documentary is released in February: “I have announcements to make, I got some s— to put out.”

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, is preparing to release his own debut album.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic Finneas O’Connell won five Grammy Awards in 2020.

O’Connell, who goes by FINNEAS as a solo artist, has released a smattering of singles over the years. His debut EP, “Blood Harmony,” dropped in October 2019.

After releasing four more singles in 2020 – including “Can’t Wait to Be Dead,” one of the year’s best songs – the Grammy-winning producer has all but confirmed that his debut studio album will arrive in 2021.

“Been hard at work on my album, I could not be any more excited for you to hear it,” he tweeted on January 3.

In October, Adele promised she’d re-emerge “next year.”

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Adele hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 24, 2020.

Adele has not released any new music since her Grammy-winning, best-selling album “25,” released in November 2015.

Although she was rumoured to release new music in 2020, the singer’s fourth album is now expected to arrive in 2021.

During her opening monologue for “Saturday Night Live” in October, Adele admitted, “My album’s not finished.”

After the show, however, she reassured fans that her comeback is imminent: “Peace out til next year,” she wrote on Instagram.

Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK are set to make their solo debuts.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform during 2019 Coachella.

Following BLACKPINK’s “The Album” drop in October, YG Entertainment confirmed Rosé and Lisa are gearing up for solo debuts.

The management company teased new songs and music videos from the K-pop stars in 2021.

Of the group’s beloved four members, only Jennie has made a solo debut (2018’s “Solo”). As Hypebeast reports, Jisoo’s debut album (announced back in June) has been postponed due to her filming commitments for a new South Korean TV series.

“In 2021, I’m dropping the greatest album of all time,” said Lil Nas X.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic Lil Nas X won two Grammy Awards in 2020.

Despite unparalleled chart success, two Grammy Awards, and an album of the year nomination for his debut EP “7,” Lil Nas X has yet to release an official debut album.

But during his acceptance speech at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the rapper promised that would change.

“In 2021, I’m dropping the greatest album of all time,” he declared.

Lil Nas X also told Complex that 2021 would be “one hell of a year for me.”

“[I’m really excited about] my album as a whole,” he said. “The singles and the music videos that are going to be around them. The moments I’m going to create with each one of them. Some features that I’m working on with other artists. I’m just excited about the entire process and even releasing music again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.