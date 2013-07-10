Fans Will Decide If Dodgers Phenom Yasiel Puig Makes The All-Star Game

Much hullabaloo has been made over whether or not Dodgers phenom Yasiel Puig should make the next week’s All-Star game at the New York Mets Citi Field. With his name on MLB’s Final Vote ballot, the fans will determine his fate.



Since his June 3 debut, Puig is batting .409 with eight homers and 19 RBI. He has uncorked Herculean throws, executed fearless diving catches and hit incredible home runs.

Perhaps most importantly, the Dodgers are seven games over .500 since his arrival, now within 3.5 games of the Arizona Diamondbacks in a star-studded pennant race in which every horse stumbled out of the blocks.

While Puig has helped set L.A. back on track, there has been opposition to his potential entry into the All-Star game.

A week ago Philadelphia Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon, a five-time All-Star, had harsh words for Puig’s candidacy:

“It’s really kind of stupid if you ask me … I don’t even think he’s got a month in the big leagues,” Papelbon said. “Just comparing him to this and that, and saying he’s going to make the All-Star team, that’s a joke to me.”

Since its institution in 2002, there have been 16 first time All-Stars elected through the Final Vote. International rookie Yu Darvish was the AL Final Vote winner last year, but he began last year in the majors.

The whole debate over whether Puig’s fantastic first month deserves an All-Star nod or not is silly. The All-Star Game should be a showcase for the fans to watch the game’s most exciting talent; there is little debate that Puig is one of the 33 most fascinating players in the NL.

The Final Vote ends July 11 at 4 p.m.

