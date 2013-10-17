Six Australians Are Dead After A Plane Crashed In The Mekong River In Laos [UPDATE]

Locals watch as debris floats down the river. Photo: Facebook/Nana Nnpv

A plane carrying at least 44 people has crashed in Laos, with six Australians among the dead.

The Lao Airlines aircraft crashed into the Mekong River in southern Laos, according to AFP, after encountering bad weather.

A Lao Airlines statement on Facebook gave a total of 49 dead.

An Australian consular spokesperson confirmed the six Australians were onboard were dead. They are:

– Michael Creighton, 41, and his father Gordon Bruce Creighton, from the northern NSW town of Glen Innes. Michael was the operations oanager for Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) – a non-profit European humanitarian organisation. His father was visitng him.

– Sydney tax agent Gavin Rhodes, his wife, their daughter and baby son. All were on a three-week Asian holiday.

Locals news outlets quoted a witness who said the plane was about to land when it encountered strong wind, according to AFP’s report.

More than half of the passengers where foreign nationals, according to Thai media reports, which said they included people from South Korea, the US, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Canada and Malaysia as well as locals and the Australians.

Loas is a popular South East Asian tourist destination.

