Fandango is launching a movie theatre safety guide to help people when booking tickets

Luka Dakskobler/Getty Theatergoers social distancing at a movie theatre.

Fandango announced on Tuesday that on its site and mobile app it has launched a one-stop guide to safety protocols in over 100 movie theatres chains.

The resources will include seating charts at theatres that mark what seats are unavailable due to social distancing.

It will also include if you are required to wear a mask at that theatre and has a search filter to find reopened theatres in your area.

Go to Fandango to see the safety policies listed by theatre.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With all of the biggest movie theatre chains in the country reopening next month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,Fandango, the movie ticket site, announced on Tuesday that it has launched a comprehensive safety guide on its site and mobile app to assist moviegoers on how to properly go to back to the movies.

The site will provide resources on safety policies on more than 100 theatre chains. It will include seating maps that already have seats marked unavailable to comply with social distancing, if you are required to wear a mask at that theatre, what concessions are available at that theatre, instructional videos, contactless ticket entry, and a special search filter so you can find reopened theatres in your area.

Fandango How the safety guideline features will show up on the Fandango mobile app.

Similar safety resources will be included on Fandango’s other digital properties like Rotten Tomatoes and Movieclips once theatres reopen.

“It’s a complicated rollout, with various states, cities, and counties opening their venues in different phases,” Fandango president Paul Yanover said in the release. “We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theatres.”

Safety is certainly the biggest priority to get people back to the movies, and that was evident over the weekend when AMC Theatres, the biggest chain in the country, announced its reopening strategy and noted that moviegoers would not be required to wear masks if attending a theatre located in a state that didn’t require masks to be worn in public.

The backlash was swift and it led to the chain to change its stance and require masks to be worn at any of its theatres.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.