Up To 100,000 Homes In Victoria Face Power Outages From The Extreme Heat

Perth Hills fire damage. Photo: Paul Kane/GETTY

Power outages are expected shortly as extreme heat across Victoria, South Australia and southern New South Wales strains the electricity network.

The Victorian government says it’s been told by the Australian Energy Market Operator that it may need to reduce the amount of electricity being supplied to Victoria.

This reduction could affect up to 100,000 homes and commercial properties.

Power outages will not affect any hospitals, nursing homes, public transport or emergency services.

Hundreds are bushfires have broken out across South Australia and Victoria as temperatures push past the 40 degree mark.

The heatwave first hit Western Australia, where one life was lost and 50 homes destroyed, then moved to South Australia and Victoria.

