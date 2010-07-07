Up Next: People Are Going To Start Screaming About The Falling Dollar

Remember when the falling euro was the huge currency story?



That was so June.

Now, more and more, expect the dollar Cassandras to come out of the woodwork, and explain how the falling greenback (and it has fallen quite noticeably over the past few weeks) is a huge indicator of either a) expect quantitative easing part II or b) the dollar as a reserve currency.

Even with the market seemingly doing its “risk-on” dance today, expect the dollar worriers to start talking about the big endgame here for the Greenback.

Photo: FinViz

