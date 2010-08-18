Up For Auction: J.D. Salinger's Uncleaned Toilet

From The News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C., brings us word of an interesting item up for auction on eBay: J.D. Salinger’s toilet from his Cornish, New Hampshire home.



The toilet was “personally owned AND used by J.D. Salinger for many years” according to the item’s eBay description, and it will be shipped “uncleaned and in its original condition” to the winning bidder.

The buy it now price is $1 million. But what would you pay for the “throne” that Salinger probably did a lot of thinking on?

