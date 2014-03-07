This App Will Help You Figure Out How Your Coffee Addiction Is Affecting Your Sleep

It’s 3:45 PM and you want that extra kick to get you through the work day, but you don’t want to end up laying in bed that night, wishing you could sleep.

To drink coffee, or not to drink coffee?

A new app called UP Coffee by Jawbone wants to help you get rid of the guess-work.

The app lets you log your caffeine intake — or what you’re debating eating or drinking — and then see where you’ll fall on a spectrum from “Wired” to “Sleep Ready” at any given time. So if you plan to go to sleep at 10 PM, you’ll know whether that last cup of Joe is a good idea or not.

The app, which will only be available for iPhone at the get-go, works best if you own Jawbone’s fitness band. Then, you can also sync your actual sleep data with the app, and analyse how your caffeine intake affects your sleep patterns overtime. You’ll get data like how much sleep you lose on average for every 100 mg of caffeine you take in.

The app just launched today, timed with Jawbone’s announcement of the latest update of the fitness tracking software for its wrist bands.

Here’s a peek at what the app looks like:

