13 up-and-coming YouTube stars you should be following

YouTube, SORTED Food The guys of SORTED Food make cooking fun.

YouTube creators are the kings and queens of the digital world.

They’re attracting hordes of screaming teens, signing book deals, and even getting their own primetime TV shows.

A survey done by Variety last summer showed that that today’s teens like YouTube stars even more than they like traditional Hollywood celebrities.

We’ve rounded up 13 creators whose YouTube follower counts are exploding.

You’ll want to pay attention.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.