13 up-and-coming YouTube stars you should be following

YouTube creators are the kings and queens of the digital world.
They’re attracting hordes of screaming teens, signing book deals, and even getting their own primetime TV shows.
A survey done by Variety last summer showed that that today’s teens like YouTube stars even more than they like traditional Hollywood celebrities.
We’ve rounded up 13 creators whose YouTube follower counts are exploding.
You’ll want to pay attention.
Lauren (LaurDIY on YouTube) is a 'lover of all things glittery' and makes helpful fashion and decor how-to videos. She has already worked with a number of big brands, including Target, CoverGirl, Tampax, and Pantene.
Subscribers: 1,365,024
Views: 60,361,434
Sorted Food, which regularly ranks near the top of YouTube's most popular cooking channels, features four friends who break down recipes in a fun and simple way. The crew recently launched an iOS app that lets users create profiles and upload their own recipes and videos.
Subscribers: 1,103,064
Views: 107,792,339
The teens are the identical twin daughters of Mindy McKnight, the woman behind the wildly successful Cute Girls Hairstyles YouTube channel. Brooklyn and Bailey make fun videos where they share fashion and makeup tips, spell out DIY tutorials, and recommend activities the whole family can enjoy.
Subscribers: 1,080,622
Views: 89,047,448
Franchesca (or ChescaLeigh, as she's known on YouTube) is known for her parodies, impersonations, and hilarious skits. She also uses her channel to take a stand on social issues, and her videos often explore topics related to race.
Subscribers: 187,129
Views: 25,934,690
Laura will teach you some amazingly delicious recipes, from classic Italian lasagna to delicious ricotta pancakes.
Subscribers: 1,579,954
Views: 193,320,223
One member of the three-man group recorded a conversation between his mum and aunt, then acted it out with his friends. The result was a hilarious video that the Kloons have now turned into a series on their channel.
Subscribers: 216,801
Views: 23,450,808
She just launched her Youtube channel in October 2014, but the female rapper has already caught the attention of both fans and stars like Drake and Eminem.
Subscribers: 45,058
Views: 10,215,211
Part of the Above Average comedy network, Paul uses his videos to explore topics like 'the truth about being single' and 'why Starbucks spells your name wrong.'
Subscribers: 72,209
Views: 14,107,936
This mother of two surely has her hands full. She's the VP of Programming at YouTube network Kin Community and also has her own channel, Entertaining with Beth, which shows working mums how they can do it all.
Subscribers: 171,503
Views: 8,262,305
Latin artists have generated large followings on YouTube. Nicky already has a large audience and is definitely one to watch.
Subscribers: 1,712,033
Views: 816,815,523
Megan Nicole released her debut album 'Escape' this past year. The 22-year-old grew her following to nearly three million subscribers by posting covers of songs, performing her original music, and sharing stories about her life.
Subscribers: 2,952,418
Views: 578,250,090
Evan is a nine-year-old known for making $US1 million a year opening toys. He has three YouTube channels: EvanTubeHD, EvanTubeRAW, and EvanTubeGaming.
Subscribers: 1,166,591
Views: 1,055,476,633
StampyLongHead, or Mr. Stampy Cat, is a family-friendly gaming channel led by a character created in Minecraft. Mr. Stampy Cat uploads one Minecraft game a day and invites fans to follow him as he navigates the games.
Subscribers: 5,062,197
Views: 2,860,665,362
