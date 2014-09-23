12 Vine Stars Who Should Be On Your Radar

Six seconds may not seem like a lot of time.
But for the stars of Vine, six seconds is more than enough time to create clever videos with their own plot lines and surprise endings.
And for the creators who have amassed huge followings on the network, it can be relatively easy to partner with advertisers who will cut them a big check just for mentioning brand names or re-Vining sponsored videos. Some Vine stars — many of them teens and young twenty-somethings — can even make a living off of creating six-second videos.
Niche, a startup that helps brands partner with popular social media creators, helped us compile a list of the best up-and-coming Vine stars out there. We’re rounding up some of their most entertaining Vines here.
Alli Fitz (or AlliCatt, as she's known online) is an Ohio college student whose Vines have gotten her promotions with Coke, MTV, and Universal Music.
(AlliCattt, 2 million followers)
Josh Darnit is a San Diego-based Vine star with more than 1.6 million followers. His adorable -- and hilarious -- kids often steal the spotlight in his Vines.
(Josh Darnit, 1.6 million followers)
David Lopez is a southern California-based Viner with more than 3.5 million fans. He's friends with Josh Darnit, and Josh's adorable son Evan also often makes appearances.
(David Lopez, 3.5 million followers)
Lele Pons is an extremely energetic high schooler -- on her Niche profile, she proclaims 'Vine is my life!' She's known for doing whatever it takes to make a funny Vine, from tripping over things to falling in bodies of water.
(Lele Pons, 4.3 million followers)
(Thomas Sanders, 3.9 million followers)
(GentlemanJACK, 50,700 followers)
Reggie Cousar is a 20-year-old from New Jersey. His Vines have tons of hilarious characters, and he's a great singer too.
(Reggie COUZ, 1.4 million followers)
Andrew Bazzi is a 16-year-old Michigan native whose music Vines have earned him nearly 1 million fans. He has a growing fan base on YouTube as well.
(Andrew Bazzi, 889,000 followers)
Ian Padgham is a San Francisco-based artist and video producer who's done campaigns for companies like Visa and Sony through his production company, Origiful. He uses a lot of stop-motion photography and other optical illusions to make some pretty mind-blowing Vines.
(origiful, 359,100 followers)
23-year-old Gabbie Hanna turned her Vine hobby into a full-time career, making funny viral videos for lifestyle brands.
(The Gabbie Show, 957,100 followers)
(Meghan McCarthy, 1.5 million followers)
Darius Benson is an amateur photographer and actor with more than 1.5 million followers on Vine. He also happens to be a full-time college student majoring in biomedical engineering.
(MrLegenDarius, 1.4 million followers)
