12 Vine Stars Who Should Be On Your Radar

Instagram, @mrlegendarius Darius Benson has amassed more than 1.4 million followers on Vine.

Six seconds may not seem like a lot of time.

But for the stars of Vine, six seconds is more than enough time to create clever videos with their own plot lines and surprise endings.

And for the creators who have amassed huge followings on the network, it can be relatively easy to partner with advertisers who will cut them a big check just for mentioning brand names or re-Vining sponsored videos. Some Vine stars — many of them teens and young twenty-somethings — can even make a living off of creating six-second videos.

Niche, a startup that helps brands partner with popular social media creators, helped us compile a list of the best up-and-coming Vine stars out there. We’re rounding up some of their most entertaining Vines here.

