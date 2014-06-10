The 10 Hottest Travel Destinations Of The Future

Instead of fighting the crowds in Paris or Rome, head to a lesser-known travel destination like Montenegro, one of the hottest places to travel in the next ten years.

We recently published a list of the 50 hottest up-and-coming travel destinations from Love Home Swap.

To create this list, Love Home Swap compared growth figures for each country by looking at the annual growth per year figures for travel and tourism’s direct contribution to the country’s GDP between 2014 and 2024 from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

While some of the destinations on this list are already tourism hotspots, others are just gearing up to enter a tourism boom.

