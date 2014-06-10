The 10 Hottest Travel Destinations Of The Future

Instead of fighting the crowds in Paris or Rome, head to a lesser-known travel destination like Montenegro, one of the hottest places to travel in the next ten years.
We recently published a list of the 50 hottest up-and-coming travel destinations from Love Home Swap.
To create this list, Love Home Swap compared growth figures for each country by looking at the annual growth per year figures for travel and tourism’s direct contribution to the country’s GDP between 2014 and 2024 from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
While some of the destinations on this list are already tourism hotspots, others are just gearing up to enter a tourism boom.
Located off the west coast of Africa, Cape Verde is an island country that's often referred to as the African Caribbean thanks to its lush mountains, gorgeous beaches, and clear waters. Recently, the country has become more economically and politically stable, which means that tourism will increase in the future.
Over the last few years, Thailand has become one of the hottest tourist destinations in the world. Last year, Bangkok was the world's most popular city for tourists, and the country saw a record 27 million visitors. And even though the country is currently in the midst of a military coup, it doesn't seem to be affecting tourists or slowing the tourism industry down.
Cambodia is finally getting out from the shadow of the Khmer Rouge and is becoming a stable, tourist-friendly country. Angkor Wat, a complex of ancient temples hidden in the jungle, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It will only continue to become more popular in the future.
After years of isolation, a new government has brought stability to Burma and opened up the region to the outside world. Now, adventurous tourists are clamoring to get in and see the beautiful southeast Asian country for themselves -- and tourism will only continue to increase as the infrastructure continues to build up.
Located on the west coast of Central Africa, Gabon is a safe country that has incredible wildlife. Tourism infrastructure isn't fully built up yet, but it's improving.
China has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and that's bringing newfound wealth to its residents. The country is investing in its own infrastructure, luring in tourists with new hotels, restaurants, museums, attractions, and more. In 2013, over 129 million people visited China, and more are poised to come in the future.
Angola has beautiful beaches and incredible parks teeming with wildlife. However, the Central African country is still recovering from war and is dealing with poverty and corruption, so it is not the most tourist-friendly destination yet. That said, as the country continues to recover, tourism will continue to grow.
One of the most peaceful countries in Africa, Zambia lures in tourists with its incredible attractions, including Victoria Falls and Lower Zambezi National Park. The country's mining industry is prospering, which has brought improvements to its infrastructure, and in turn, boosted tourism.
Montenegro has gorgeous beaches, charming towns, ancient architecture, and incredible mountains. The country has been rebuilding since the end of the Yugoslav Wars, and it's quickly becoming a must-see tourist destination.
With its diverse wildlife, colonial architecture, and stunning landscape filled with mountains, deserts, and beaches, Namibia is hands-down one of the most picturesque countries in the world. It's also one of the safest countries in Africa and it is quickly gaining a reputation as the hottest tourist destination in the continent.
