PRESENTING: The 15 Hottest American Cities Of The Future

This is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’Although it’s hard to predict what the future will hold, we’ve come up with a list of 15 cities that we think will be hot in 20 years.



To compile this list we looked at job growth, population growth and demographics, affordability, livability, and the health and well being of the residents.

We also considered how the city is innovating in terms of technology, sustainability, culture, and more. And we thought about how “cool” the city is–an important factor in attracting the young, creative types who will make the city hot.

We looked at how the next generation will influence the city–whether they’re hipsters, tech-savvy pros, artists, or environmentalists. The cities that made this list vary greatly, but they all have one thing in common: great people and great ideas.

