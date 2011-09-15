ONE-MINUTE RECAP: The Best And Worst Of NBC's "Up All Night" And "Free Agents"

NBC rolled out its brand-new Wednesday comedy block last night with “Up All Night” (starring Will Arnett, Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph) and “Free Agents” (starring Kathryn Hahn and Hank Azaria).



“Night” navigates the new-parent rollercoaster, while “Agents” finds two recently-single coworkers hooking up.

Both are comedies that have a premium channel pace and look (thanks to new NBC chief Bob Greenblatt, who honed content for years at Showtime). Both focus on the emotional lives of a few characters, not a sprawling, wisecracking ensemble.

Here’s how they did in their respective debuts.

