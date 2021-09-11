2 unvaccinated parents left 7 children behind after dying within hours of each other from COVID-19

A disposable face masks is seen lying on the pavement during the coronavirus pandemic. Krakow, Poland on October 16th, 2020. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Charletta and Troy Green, who were unvaccinated, both contracted coronavirus in August.

The couple died within eight hours of each other as a result of the virus.

The Greens left behind seven children, ranging in age from 10 to 23-years-old.

A Detroit couple died within eight hours of each other from complications from coronavirus, leaving seven children behind, as reported by People. Neither of them was vaccinated.

Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were high school sweethearts, as Troy’s sister, Tiki Green, told Fox 2 Detroit.

“They met when they were 14 years old, got married, been married 22 years, and had seven beautiful children,” Green said to the outlet.

According to People, Troy began displaying coronavirus symptoms in mid-August, and he felt too sick to go on a trip to Florida.

Charletta got sick and was hospitalized two days after she arrived in Florida, and Troy was hospitalized just one day later in Detroit, per People.

The Greens spent their anniversary in separate hospitals, and they both had to be put on ventilators, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Tiki told Fox 2 that Troy and Charletta had been thinking about getting vaccinated, but they got sick before they could actually get a shot. The rest of the Green family got vaccinated after the couple contracted the virus.

Charletta died on Monday in Florida.

“Her lungs were severely damaged,” Tiki said to Fox 2 of Charletta.”They just couldn’t do any more for her.”

Troy’s condition improved during his hospital stay, as Tiki told Fox 2, but after he learned Charletta was not getting better, he deteriorated.

Troy ultimately died of a heart attack in a Detroit hospital on Tuesday, as Fox 2 reported.

“When he realized that his wife, you know, maybe not getting better, after he hears she’s on a ventilator and she’s on it 100 percent constantly, he just basically couldn’t take that,” Tiki told Fox 2. “He just started having chest pains and eventually a couple of hours later he passed.”

The couple died just hours apart.

The Green children range in age from 10 to 23-years-old. They are planning a double funeral for their parents, according to Fox 2.

Asha Dumas, the couple’s niece, started a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral costs and support the Green children. It has raised over $US26,000 ($AU35,345) at the time of writing.

Tiki is now encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“I know it doesn’t prevent you from contracting it in general, but I feel like you’ll have a fighting chance at least,” she told Fox 2.