The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 says Tucker Carlson and misinformation ‘played a role’ in his vaccine hesitancy

Katie and Evan Lane speaking to ‘s ‘New Day.’ CNN

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 told CNN’s “New Day” on Monday she believes Fox News host Tucker Carlson and misinformation “played a role” in her father’s vaccine hesitancy.

Katie and Evan Lane spoke to “New Day” about their father, 45-year-old Patrick Lane, who recently died from the virus.

“He wasn’t by any means far-right. He was right in the middle, and he consumed media from both sides, and just some of the misinformation on one of those sides made him hesitant,” Katie Lane said. “He was going to wait for FDA approval, but by the time that Pfizer had been approved, it was already too late.”

Anchor John Berman later said Katie Lane had said “one media source in particular” impacted her father’s vaccine hesitancy, and asked her to clarify.

“He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines, and I believe that that played a role,” she said.

Tucker Carlson is an opinion host whose program airs on the Fox News channel. The network also runs news programming about the coronavirus and the vaccines in addition to its opinion shows hosted by Carlson and other personalities.

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

