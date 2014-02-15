23 Crazy Ways Couples Got Married

People may be getting married later than ever, but some couples still think outside the box when it comes to tying the knot.
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, we are taking a look at some unusual wedding celebrations from around the world, from couples saying “I do” underwater, dangling off a cliff, and everywhere in between.
Akemi Kito and Hiroshi Matsuoka wed inside a chapel made of ice at the 'Igloo Village' on Lake Shikaribetsu on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.
During a mini-marathon celebrating the New Year, grooms run with their brides in Sanya, in south China's Hainan province.
Fang Jing hangs off a cliff next to her husband in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China.
Joey Bayo and his wife Lea plant a mangrove tree after their wedding in San Jose town, Puerto Princesa, Palawan city, western Philippines.
Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift-turned-wedding car in Xingtai, Hebei province in China.
Prasit Rangsiyawong and his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, Thailand.
Sorawich Changtor and his bride Rungnapa Panla run to escape a man dressed as a pirate in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, Thailand.
Prasit Rangsiyawong kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, Thailand.
Gerhard Pyper and his wife Jan stand in the English Bay after taking part in the 89th annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Erin Finnegan and Noah Fulmor got married in the first weightless wedding aboard a specially-equipped Boeing 727, while flying over the Gulf of Mexico.
Sine Andersen and her husband Rune Jamrath wed at the World Santa Claus Congress at an amusement park north of Copenhagen.
Chinese bridal couples travel on a public bus to the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany to repeat their wedding vows.
Ramoncito Campo and his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo stand in a flooded street during a southwest monsoon in Manila in the Philippines.
Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz got married at a McDonald's in the suburb of San Pedro Garza, neighbouring Monterrey in Mexico.
Divers pose as 'Bride and Groom' in an aquarium during an event to celebrate the month of June, the most popular month to wed in Manila in the Philippines.
