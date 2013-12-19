11 Unusual Homes You Can Buy Right Now

The housing market may be on the mend, but that doesn’t mean it hurts to have a house with a little something extra to sell.
The owners of an all-purple house near London certainly got people talking.
With the help of property search site Estately, we came up with a list of quirky properties currently for sale across the U.S., including a Miami mansion with a moat and a converted church in Oregon.
It may not look like much from the outside, but the thousands of dollars you sink into this property will actually buy you 40 acres in the Malibu Hills, prime real estate surrounded by state protected land on three sides.
The previous owner dug a series of underground tunnels around the property, believing that Spanish gold was hidden there.
Address: 0 Mulholland Road, Malibu, California
Price: $579,000
This Arizona home is noteworthy for its largely circular architecture. The great room has a 20-foot beamed ceiling.
The whole property sits on five acres, with a 75-foot negative edge pool and 5,840 square feet inside.
Address: 8610 E Maverick Circle, Carefree, Arizona
Price: $2.5 million
This church-turned-home still features Cathedral ceilings and skylights. The updates include a lofted bedroom and office space as well as a Euro-style kitchen and a Japanese soaking tub and steam room in the bathroom.
In addition to this place's cool look, taxes are frozen on the property through 2016.
Address: 2003 SE Larch Avenue, Portland, Oregon
Price: $799,000
Magnolia Pearl Ranch has a pioneer history. Built by early settlers on 40 acres, it comes with three outdoor spas, three chicken coops, three workers' cottages. There's also a barn, well house, and windmill.
Address: 1639 Faris Road, Bandera, Texas
Price: $695,000
Lovers of Texas heritage will enjoy living in a replica of the state's most recognisable symbol.
While it's all 19th century on the outside, inside, the house has all the modern amenities of a place in a waterfront gated community. It has an elevator and a nearby hangar for your plane.
Address: 500 Contrails Way, Spicewood, Texas
Price: $1.35 million
Despite having 10,648 square feet on almost four acres, this giant barn only has an efficiency apartment's worth of living space.
It's real selling feature is a fully equipped gymnasium with regulation half-court and four goals. There's also a locker room, coaches offices and workout studio.
Address: 1820 East Hickory Hill Road, Argyle, Texas
Price: $675,000
This house helps you feel like the master of the land.
The master suite has a spiral staircase up to a private turret for a view overlooking the 39-acre estate.
Address: 7602 Maple Street, Marengo, Illinois
Price: $1.1 million
This Maryland castle is more intimate than the one in Illinois. It's based on a Scottish Tudor with a four-story tower.
It also boasts a circular staircase, gargoyles, fountain and terrace overlooking the 'loch.'
Address: 3207 Woodbine Street, Chevy Chase, Maryland
Price: $1.5 million
This New England Neo-Victorian looks pretty classic on the outside in blue and red accents.
But the best part about it is its 360-degree views from an 'eagles nest' desk that extends dozens of yards into the surrounding woods. There's also a four-story watch tower to appreciate the views.
Address: 25 Serenity Lane, Meredith, New Hampshire
Price: $1.45 million
It's not too shabby to own your own island with one acre of space. This one in Putnam Lake features a single-family home and a guest cottage.
The buildings come fully furnished and the island's a five minute motor boat ride from the mainland.
Address: 1 Willow Island, Patterson, New York
Price: $995,000
Called Chateau Artisan, this three-story mansion sits on 14 acres including the private lake.
A long tree-lined drive leads you into the main house that can be closed off for privacy with immense wooden gates.
Address: 25791 SW 167 Avenue, Miami, Florida
Price: $12.8 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.