11 Unusual Homes You Can Buy Right Now

The housing market may be on the mend, but that doesn’t mean it hurts to have a house with a little something extra to sell.

The owners of an all-purple house near London certainly got people talking.

With the help of property search site Estately, we came up with a list of quirky properties currently for sale across the U.S., including a Miami mansion with a moat and a converted church in Oregon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.