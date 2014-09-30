Here's What 8 Of The World's Sexiest CEOs Do In Their Free Time

No job is easy, but being the CEO of a company can be particularly stress-inducing.

The only way to combat that kind of stress is with a hobby that helps you unwind.

These eight CEOs all appear on our 2014 list of the Sexiest CEOs Alive! and they all have one thing in common (aside from running companies): They have some pretty unique interests outside the office.

