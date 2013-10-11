The 41 Most Unusual Economic Indicators

With the government shutdown showing no sign of abating, it looks like we could be left without some of our favourite economic indicators for some time.

For example, economists and market watchers won’t get their hands on the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ jobs report — the oft-hyped monthly indicator — until Congress can produce a budget.

The good news is there are other economic indicators to supplement our view of the economy.

Though some, like Tylenol usage and the Mosquito Bite Indicator, are stranger than others.

Eric Platt helped compile the research for this report.

