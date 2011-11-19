More Proof That Americans Are Workaholics Who Don't Know How To Take A Break

Photo: www.flickr.com

Even though American workers get, on average, fewer paid vacation days that workers in most other developed nations, they aren’t using them up.By the end of each year, the average American employee has 6.2 days of paid vacation time left over, according to a new survey from Hotwire.com.



That’s more than a week that could have been spent reading on a beach, hitting the slopes, or, at the very least, taking care of some errands.

And it’s even more proof that America deserves its status as the fifth most “workaholic” country in the world.

Fortunately, for last-minute travellers, there are some great deals available during the final weeks of the year. Both hotel prices and airfare dropped around 10% during the first few weeks of December, compared to the peal summer months, Hotwire said.

Need more convincing?

Click here to see 10 reasons why you should drop everything and book a trip now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.