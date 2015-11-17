Watch this unused, 27-story building in China get demolished in seconds

This building in Xi’an, a city in China, was built 16 years ago. It was flattened in 16 seconds.

China’s rapid urbanisation means that tons of buildings were built, but then never used. At 27 stories, this is the tallest one to be destroyed, and took 1.4 metric tons of explosives.

Zhao Fuxing, a demolition expert, said that the demolition went perfectly. According to him, not “one piece of stone” fell on the neighbouring building.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

