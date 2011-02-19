Colbert Launches 'The Colbuffington Re-Post' And Rips Hole In The Blog-Time Continuum

Stephen Colbert blasted the Huffington Post on his show two nights ago: “HuffPo is famous for its extensive, comprehensive coverage of things other people have produced and put on the internet.”



This included HuffPo’s posting of multiple Colbert clips — which infuritated Colbert, who wasn’t getting his share of the “huffbucks” for it.

So until he got paid, Colbert launched his own news aggregation site, the “Colbuffington Re-post” — which is just the Huffington Post with a new title on it. “It’s like a Russian nesting doll of intellectual theft,” said Colbert. Visit it online!

To make the whole thing ever more dimensional, yesterday the Huffington Post posted about the Colbuffington Re-Post, which was then reposted by the Colbuffington Re-Post. Trying to explain all the reposting and repackaging, Colbert said he was about to “rip a hole in the blog-time continuum,” taking us to a “bizarro-parrallel Huff-verse, where bloggers are paid for their work.”

Amazing. Also check out: the Huffbert Nation.

Video below.

