This Is The Most Untapped Opportunity In The Dating Space

There are a load of startups working in the online and mobile dating space.



Think Tinder, OkCupid, Match, eHarmony, Let’s Date, Zoosk, and Are You Interested. But the list really does go on.

Tinder feels more casual, though it has resulted in at least 50 marital engagements. eHarmony, on the other hand, is all about finding your life partner.

The dating space is starting to feel a bit saturated, but there’s still an untapped opportunity in it, serial entrepreneur and CEO of technology studio Science Mike Jones tells Business Insider.

“I’d say the biggest untapped opportunity, I believe, is in geo-awareness and very location-oriented dating,” Jones says. “But I also think it’s probably the hardest nut to crack because at the end of the day, it requires a lot of people to be part of a system that sort of opt-in to alert notifications and those lightweight introductions.”

These apps also rely on push notifications, which make your phone buzz whenever you have a new message from a potential mate or a match is nearby. That can be very useful, but it also requires your phone to constantly check its location with cell signals and GPS, which can be a major drain on your battery. At the same time, incessant notifications are bound to get annoying after a while. It’s a major hurdle for location-aware dating apps.

Think about Highlight, the most buzzed-about people discovery startup at South By Southwest last year. Highlight aims to connect people nearby based on their shared interests.

But when it first launched, a lot of people complained about how Highlight drained their battery. Highlight has since improved the app’s effects on battery life, but it still seems to be having a hard time catching on with people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.