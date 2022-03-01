Australians lifted out of poverty thanks to COVID-19 Government support have fallen back into ‘financial stress’, new research shows

Poverty levels fell thanks to government COVID-19 support measures. But now rates of financial stress have risen again, a new report has found. (Photo by Florent Rols, SOPA Images, LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of Australians were lifted out of poverty thanks to support measures like JobKeeper and government payment supplements.

But a new report shows gains made at the start of the pandemic have reversed.

Cassandra Goldie, chief executive of ACOSS said the report showed the benefits of a strengthened income support system.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australians who were lifted out of poverty thanks to government support measures like JobKeeper have fallen back into precarious financial situations in the months since they were removed, new research shows.

A new report from the University of NSW (UNSW) and Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) shows the COVID-19 supplement and the JobKeeper program were key factors in pushing the proportion of Australians living in poverty below 10% during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This figure had been 11.8% in 2019.

However the research also indicated the government’s decision to take away the supplement and JobKeeper, and later to exclude people on the lowest income-support payments from the COVID disaster payment, pushed more people into poverty.

Despite an effective unemployment rate of 17% at the time of the first COVID-19 wave, many people on low incomes were still able to pay rent and household bills, the research shows.

JobKeeper, designed to subsidise employee wages through the public health crisis and industry shutdowns, initially provided $1,500 a fortnight to eligible recipients. The program was wound down in March 2021.

Without COVID-19 income support programs, the number of people in poverty would have soared to almost 6 million, or nearly a quarter of all Australians, the report found, instead of the 2.6 million recorded in financial stress.

But during the country’s Delta wave, around 80% of people on the lowest income support payment were excluded from the COVID Disaster Payment, introduced in September 2021.

The report found the number of people in poverty rose by around 20%, with jobs growth during the subsequent recovery overwhelmingly weighted towards high paid jobs.

A few weeks after lockdowns ended, those still out of paid work lost their COVID Disaster Payment and joined the 1.7 million people already on the $45 a day unemployment Jobseeker payment.

The report found poverty levels in households reliant on JobSeeker rose to 48% by early 2021. Among sole parent families it increased from 19% to 31%.

Carla Treloar, director of the Social Policy Research (SPRC) and the Centre for Social Research in Health (CSRH) at UNSW, said the research shows COVID-19 support payments had a transformative impact on people’s lives, providing lessons for how government initiatives can reduce poverty.

‘’Despite remarkable early progress in reducing poverty and income inequality during the COVID recession, they are both likely to be higher now than before the pandemic. That’s the legacy of the policy response to the COVID pandemic,” Treloar said.

Cassandra Goldie, chief executive of ACOSS said the benefits of a strengthened income support system had been made clear over the past two years.

“The income supports introduced during the first COVID wave reduced poverty by half and greatly reduced inequality of incomes,” Goldie said.

“We also showed that good social policy, tackling poverty, is good economics. By targeting income support to those with the least, the vital help was rapidly spent on essentials, helping to keep others in jobs,” she said.

ACOSS has called on the next federal government to commit to lifting the rate of Jobseeker to at least $69 a day in light of the report’s findings.

“Whoever wins the next election will know exactly what levers they need to pull if they wish to end Australian poverty and support jobs.”