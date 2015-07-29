Unseasonal cyclone-like activity near the Solomon Islands has scientists stumped

Cyclone Marcia which hit the Queensland coast earlier this year. Photo: Chris Hyde/ Getty.

Cyclone-like weather patterns near the Solomon Islands have meteorologists stumped for a second time this month, as an unseasonal cyclone looks to form over the Pacific Island region this weekend.

Despite cyclone season running from November 1 to April 30, scientists were first baffled when Cyclone Raquel formed at the start of July – it was the first time since satellite monitoring began in the 1970s that it had happened. Read more about it here.

Now, a second cyclone outside the traditional months looks like it’s forming and it has the weather gurus wondering why.

“It’s quite a unique scenario and we’ve not seen anything like this before,” Weather bureau forecaster Jess Carey told News.com.au.

“We’ve only ever had Raquel a few weeks ago and we’ve never had a tropical cyclone in August since satellite monitoring started. If we have two it will be interesting.”

While Cyclones generally form in the summer months when low pressure systems form over warmer seas, the Bureau of Meteorology told Business Insider: “Tropical Cyclones can form during any month of the year if the conditions are right.”

“Conditions or ‘ingredients’ [are] needed to sustain a persisting area of thunderstorms over many days,” they said, adding that is still very uncommon “in this region in July/August”.

So far the latest development is unlikely to pose any threat to Queensland.

