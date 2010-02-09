Unsafe At Any Emissions: Toyota Set To Announce Massive 2010 Prius Recall

It looks like the manufacturing problems at Toyota are set to whack the company’s flagship and forward-thinking line, the Prius.



According to CNN, the company will recall the entire 2010 line. Though problems have been known for some time, the company had not yet decided what, exactly, it intended to do.

If you’re unsure how Toyota got to this situation, see our complete guide to Toyota’s self-destruction >

