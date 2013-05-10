This Data Shows Why Brands Needs To Get On Vine [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Vine 6-second videos get shared four times more than normal online videos, says Unruly Media. And there’s even more good news for brands. According to the company’s data, 4% of the top 100 viral Vines are made by brands. Only 1% of the top 100 viral online videos are made by brands.
Brooks Brothers is getting into the Gatsby spirit.
Trojan condoms pays tribute to Austin Powers.
BuzzFeed is now training agencies to create BuzzFeed-like content.
IAB CEO Randall Rothenberg wrote an open letter to “advertising agencies everywhere” to address agency fragmentation. This was a response to yesterday’s open letter from media agency leaders from the Digital Content NewFronts to “digital video publishers everywhere.” You can read all of Rothenberg’s letter here.
Speaking of the IAB, reports say that AOL is now making its sales team pass the organisation’s Digital Media Sales Certification exam.
Havas poached Ogilvy planning leader Tim Maleeny to become its chief strategy officer in New York.
Previously on Business Insider Advertising:
- The 12 Most Extreme Craigslist Ads We’ve Ever Seen
- Brand New 21st Century Fox Unveils Logo — And It Isn’t Great
- Nissan’s iPad Ad For ‘Self-Healing Paint’ Will Take Tablet Owners By Surprise
- Newfoundland Releases Amazing Video Of Tiny Goat Riding A Horse
- This Ad Agency Has A Live Web Cam Of The Falcons Nesting On Its Roof
- These Brands Are Doing Incredible Things On Vine
- People Don’t recognise Beyoncé In Ads Unless She’s Blonde
- Why Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Network May Want Him Off The Air
- The Most Powerful Woman At Conde Nast — No, Not Anna Wintour — Doesn’t Respond To Emails
- Starbucks Wants To Make A GIF Of Your Face On BuzzFeed
- Ad Exec Disappointed That Spot With Flight Attendant Wishing Death Upon Passengers Wasn’t More Controversial
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.