This Data Shows Why Brands Needs To Get On Vine [THE BRIEF]

A screen grab of Urban Outfitter’s first Vine.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Vine 6-second videos get shared four times more than normal online videos, says Unruly Media. And there’s even more good news for brands. According to the company’s data, 4% of the top 100 viral Vines are made by brands. Only 1% of the top 100 viral online videos are made by brands.

Brooks Brothers is getting into the Gatsby spirit.

Trojan condoms pays tribute to Austin Powers.

BuzzFeed is now training agencies to create BuzzFeed-like content.

IAB CEO Randall Rothenberg wrote an open letter to “advertising agencies everywhere” to address agency fragmentation. This was a response to yesterday’s open letter from media agency leaders from the Digital Content NewFronts to “digital video publishers everywhere.” You can read all of Rothenberg’s letter here.

Speaking of the IAB, reports say that AOL is now making its sales team pass the organisation’s Digital Media Sales Certification exam.

Havas poached Ogilvy planning leader Tim Maleeny to become its chief strategy officer in New York.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

The 12 Most Extreme Craigslist Ads We’ve Ever Seen

Brand New 21st Century Fox Unveils Logo — And It Isn’t Great

Nissan’s iPad Ad For ‘Self-Healing Paint’ Will Take Tablet Owners By Surprise

Newfoundland Releases Amazing Video Of Tiny Goat Riding A Horse

This Ad Agency Has A Live Web Cam Of The Falcons Nesting On Its Roof

These Brands Are Doing Incredible Things On Vine

People Don’t recognise Beyoncé In Ads Unless She’s Blonde

Why Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Network May Want Him Off The Air

The Most Powerful Woman At Conde Nast — No, Not Anna Wintour — Doesn’t Respond To Emails

Starbucks Wants To Make A GIF Of Your Face On BuzzFeed

Ad Exec Disappointed That Spot With Flight Attendant Wishing Death Upon Passengers Wasn’t More Controversial

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.