This Is The Tool For Managing Spammy Marketing Emails That You've Always Wanted

Dylan Love
A nearly-universal problem – we hate marketing emails but we love the occasional bargain we can get out of them.

Since they come from innumerable disparate sources, there’s no effective way to control them and only see them when we want to.

Until now.

Unroll.me lets you identify recurring emails that you want to look at on your own terms. Consider your daily Groupon email. If you want, Unroll.me will snatch it out of your inbox and save it on the web for you to read at your convenience. At the end of the day, Unroll.me will send you an email digest of all the messages it’s snagged for you.

We’ve only been using it a few days, but we don’t think we’ll be stopping any time soon.

Get started by heading to Unroll.me

Select the email service you use – this currently only works with Yahoo and Gmail

We're using Gmail, so we have to confirm that the app has permission to access our account

The app will instantly start scanning your inbox to find subscription-based emails

Unroll.me found 85 subscription-based emails. Let's go to the next step to manage them all

It shows us a list of all the subscriptions

You instantly get a digest of all your marketing emails that would normally weigh down your inbox

There's also a list view

Unroll.me will even organise them by category

