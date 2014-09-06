Unresponsive Plane Linked To Real Estate Company CEO

NORAD A map showing the path of the ‘unresponsive aircraft.’

An “unresponsive” plane that entered Cuban airspace on Friday is registered to a limited liability corporation housed at the same address as Buckingham Properties, a company that describes itself as “Rochester, New York’s largest and most diverse real estate development and property management company.”

According to Buckingham Properties’ website, the company owns and manages “more than 60 properties.” It is led by its cofounder, CEO, and managing partner, Larry Glazer.

According to AIN News, the plane, a single-engine Socata TBM 900 with tail number N900KN, was purchased by Glazer, a pilot, earlier this year. The plane is registered to a company called NEW 51LG LLC. As the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported, NEW 51LG LLC, is housed at the address of Buckingham Properties’ headquarters in Rochester.

Business Insider has made multiple calls and sent emails to Buckingham to confirm whether the plane is owned by the company and to ask if any staffers were on board. We have not received a response.

This post was updated with the AIN News article at 2:11 p.m. ET.

