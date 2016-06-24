A Nirvana fan leaked unreleased songs from the band after buying a lost recording session on eBay

A fan who purchased a reel on eBay that included a lost Nirvana recording session from February 1993 has leaked seven previously unreleased songs from the band online, according to a story from Stereogum.

The session comes from the same time period that Nirvana recorded their final and third album, “In Utero,” released in September 1993.

Two of the leaked tracks are alternate recordings of the song “Dumb” from “In Utero.” Three of the recordings are demos of the 1990 single “Marigold.”

There are also two previously unheard songs, including an untitled Dave Grohl solo track and one called “Lullaby” that supposedly features Kurt Cobain on the drums.

Listen to the two new tracks below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.