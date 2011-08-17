Here Are The Top 10 Gadgets We Can't Wait For This Year

Photo: Pocket-Lint.net
If you’ve got an extra chunk of change burning a hole in your pocket, don’t spend it yet.The coolest and most anticipated gadgets have yet to arrive this year.
We’ve gathered 10 of the coolest electronic utilities and toys that we’re most looking forward to getting our hands on.
This highly anticipated camera offers up loads of features. It will shoot at 24 megapixels and has a translucent mirror to enable continuous auto-focus. It can also snap 12 pictures in one second, faster than any other still camera out there.
We don't know when it'll arrive (could even be next year), but we anticipate an updated Apple TV to pack a punch in order to keep up with comparable products like Google TV. It could even mark a pseudo-entry into the console space by enabling iOS games to be played on a television.
It's still not readily available in the US, but the Leaf is marketed as the world's first affordable zero-emissions car, seating 5 people and travelling 100 miles on a single charge. Reservations for the 2012 model are expected to open in certain states in 'late summer 2011.'
Google's acquisition of Motorola makes all kinds of interesting ideas possible for the future of tablet computing. We expect the next Motorola tablet to be pretty awesome.
For those who have been craving a 'mini-iPad,' this will be it. Carry your media around on a 7-inch screen -- big enough to watch a movie, small enough that you won't mind taking it along.
Motorola is set to release its first 4G LTE phone sometime this year. One of the most requested features asked for was increased battery life, and the speculation is that the Bionic will deliver on this.
This is, of course, highly speculative. There's hardly been any official word on this, and even its appearance is a mystery (the picture is an artist's concept). But if it's anything like the Xbox 360, the 720 should have some impressive hardware to make for even more exciting and demanding games.
This phone boasts a load of features: a screaming processor, a 720p display, a camera that shoots 1080p HD video, and version 4.0 of the Android OS -- Ice Cream Sandwich. This powerful software will enable facial recognition features, improved multitasking, app switching, and the ability to resize widgets. Exciting stuff is right around the corner.
In our opinion, a retina display on the iPad is overdue. The speculation is that a refreshed iPad won't arrive until next year, but we can hope, right?
rumour after rumour, the iPhone 5 has really taken hold of the imagination. Everyone's anticipating a thinner device with a edge-to-edge screen, but that's about where the consensus ends. For iPhone fanatics, the supposed September release date can't come soon enough.
