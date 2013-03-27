These Healthier Versions Of Your favourite Candies Taste Pretty Great

This is the UNREAL Candy line of healthier sweets.



Why We Love It: With endorsements from the likes of Tom Brady, John Legend, and Jillian Michaels, this line of candy uses natural ingredients instead of hydrogenated oils, corn syrup, and anything artificial — including colours, flavours, and preservatives. UNREAL candy is made instead with less sugar and more peanuts, fibre, and caramel.

The father-son team who started the company figured out how to reduce the amount of sugar in their five candies by over 40 per cent per serving, on average. All ingredients they use are now non-GMO. Their website even lets you directly compare the ingredients with those of major brands.

The line includes Chocolate Candy Shell Peanuts, Chocolate Candy Shells, Chocolate Caramel Nougat, Chocolate Caramel Peanuts and Nougat, and Chocolate Peanut Butter candies.

Where To Buy: Available at Target, CVS, and participating stores.

Cost: $5.

