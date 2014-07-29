These Photos Offer An Intimate Glimpse At What WWI Trench Warfare Really Looked Like

Jeremy Bender

Today marks the centenary of the start of World War I. Thought of as the “war to end all wars,” it left Europe in shambles, led to the deaths of over 9 million people, and drew in countries from every continent.

To commemorate the start of the war, Reuters recently released previously unpublished photos of World War I that evoke the lives and struggles of ordinary soldiers during the world’s first truly global war.

The pictures are the work of an unknown photographer, and were left behind on glass plates in various archives by a Viscount in the Armoured Cavalry Branch of the French Army.

World War I was the most prominent example of trench warfare in history.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Trench warfare resulted from a revolution in firepower that was not matched by advances in mobility.

World War I Denise Follveider/REUTERS

Because of this discrepancy, the defensive position always had a clear advantage in battle.

World War 1Stringer ./REUTERS

The trenches, in which soldiers spent most of their time, were surrounded by razor wire to limit the effectiveness of an enemy trying to overrun the position.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Trenches could be hundreds of miles long, and would require constant upkeep.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

They had special structures built for machine gunners.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Here, French soldiers pose in a trench above Ablain-Saint-Nazaire on the Artois front in northern France.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Outside of the trenches, soldiers built makeshift huts. This one was named “The Chalet.”

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Because of the lack of progress in combat mobility, this French Cavalry Corps was made up of bicyclists.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Limits on the availability of motorised engines led to the use of pack animals. Here, a dog pulls a Belgian machine gun.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Since meals ready to eat (MREs) were not yet invented, soldiers had to prepare their own food on the front lines.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

Since trench warfare often resulted in a stalemate, soldiers did their best to adjust to their sometimes monotonous lives in the field. Here, a soldier leaves a shower at the rear guard house by the front lines. The sign reads “Thermal complex of the Poilu, showers, massages, chiropodist, manicurist. Free massages for women. “

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

To boost morale, shows were also performed …

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

… as was Mass.

World War IDenise Follveider/REUTERS

