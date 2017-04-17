21 unprofessional habits that make your employees hate you

‘The Office’/NBC Some habits may simply annoy your team, while others may drive them to quit.

Being a good boss is no walk in the park.

There’s a lot of pressure to do a good job — indeed, a third of surveyed employees said they’d quit a job because of a bad manager. As they say, people don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses.

And you can’t rely on your staff to always offer the most constructive criticism, since you’re the person with the power to make or break their careers.

But just like everyone else, bosses are human, and even the most skilled managers can exhibit a few bad habits.

Some habits may simply annoy your team, while others may drive them to quit. The key to not letting your bad habits sabotage your team is to be in the know.

Business Insider asked some career experts to weigh in on a few unprofessional habits that could make your employees hate you. Steer clear:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.