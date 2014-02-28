The LEAST Popular Band In Every State

In the last couple of days, everyone’s been talking about Paul Lamere’s data showing each state’s favourite band. The data Lamere is working from is proprietary to his firm The Echo Nest. But he made it defacto accessible through a nifty app that allows you to compare one state’s tastes with another’s.

Which makes it possible to answer the question: Which bands are least popular?

On his blog Fancycwabs, engineer Randal Cooper did just that, coming up with a map showing the overall most popular bands in America that happen to be extremely unpopular in a given state.

Here are the results:

For reference, here’s the data results he would have been working from. Below is the example for Alabama.

