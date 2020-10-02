21 iconic TV and movie moments that were unplanned

Universal Pictures; NBC; Paramount Pictures Many TV shows and movies are filled with improvised moments.

Some of the most iconic TV and movie moments actually weren’t part of the original scripts.

Both Michael and Oscar’s kiss on “The Office” and Jo and Arizona’s on “Grey’s Anatomy” were improved by the actors.

A few classic movie scenes, like the final fight in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the opening of “The Godfather,” strayed from the original plans.

Some actors, including Catherine O’Hara on “Schitt’s Creek” and Max Greenfield on “New Girl,” have taken liberties with the pronunciation of certain words.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite their best efforts, most actors’ unscripted moments don’t make the final cut on the big or small screens. But when they do, many stars reveal the true depth of their talents.

Here are some of the most memorable on-screen moments that weren’t in the original script:

Chris Pratt came up with one of the most memorable “Parks and Recreation” lines on the fly.

NBC Chris Pratt on ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Chris Pratt embraced his character, Andy Dwyer, so fully on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” that he ad-libbed many lines, including an iconic one from season three.

When Leslie has the flu on the episode “Flu Season,” Andy shouts from his desk, “Leslie, I typed your symptoms into the thing up here and it says you could have network connectivity problems!”

“He has the best improvisation in a cast full of world-class improvisers,” cocreator Michael Shur told AV Club in 2011. “… He’s so present and in the moment and fully fluent in his character that he can make up perfectly formulated jokes like that on the spot, and it’s incredible. He’s improved every episode he’s ever been in.”

Steve Carell’s surprise kiss on “The Office” wasn’t in the script.

NBC This iconic moment between Michael and Oscar almost didn’t happen.

On the season three episode of the NBC show, “Gay Witch Hunt,” Oscar Martinez’s shocked response to Michael Scott kissing him on the lips is totally authentic.

“… He wasn’t supposed to kiss me, we were just supposed to hug,” actor Oscar Nuñez told AV Club in 2008. “And that particular take he came in really close, and I’m like, ‘Where is he going with this?’ And then I’m just thinking, ‘Oh God, nobody laugh so we can use it.’ And they didn’t, and it worked perfectly. It was a lot of fun.”

The jewellery box gag in “Pretty Woman” wasn’t planned.

Touchstone Pictures Julia Roberts’ laugh was real in the scene.

One of the most delightful scenes in “Pretty Woman” features Richard Gere snapping a jewellery box shut just as Julia Roberts reaches out to touch it. But that wasn’t in the script.

Roberts responded by throwing her head back and laughing at Gere’s unexpected snap, and they ended up leaving that genuine response in the film.

“She laughed so honestly that we left it in the picture,” director Garry Marshall said in a conversation with The American Film Institute.

Tom Felton’s amazing dig in “Harry Potter” almost didn’t happen.

Warner Bros. Tom Felton improvised the line in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’

In the scene in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” where Harry and Ron take Polyjuice Potion to transform into Draco Malfoy’s henchmen, Goyle and Crabbe, Harry (as Goyle) tells Malfoy that he’s wearing glasses because he was reading.

Actor Tom Felton, who played Malfoy, snapped back with, “Reading? I didn’t know you could read.”

While answering fan questions during a 2011 Facebook Live, Felton said that it’s one of his favourite Malfoy lines and that director Chris Columbus actually suggested adding the line on the fly during the shoot.

KJ Apa’s painful ice-punch on “Riverdale” was improvised.

The CW KJ Apa really got injured during the ‘Riverdale’ scene.

KJ Apa got so in-character for Cheryl Blossom’s rescue scene on The CW’s “Riverdale” that he actually broke his hand.

“That was a gnarly day of shooting, I’ll tell you that much,” he told TVLine in 2017. “… I wasn’t really punching the ice, I just got a little bit too excited, and I was punching a foam mat … sitting on the ice, but I was just kind of going for it, do you know what I mean? And it was cold, so I didn’t really feel it.”

He said didn’t realise his hand was broken until 20 minutes later.

Leonardo DiCaprio also had an accidental injury while filming “Django Unchained.”

Miramax Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Django Unchained.’

Leonardo DiCaprio embodied the rage of his character so well in “Django Unchained” that when he was scripted to slam his hand on a dining-room table, he did so with full force for several takes.

But in the take they ended up using for the film, he accidentally slammed his hand into glass, which cut him.

Not only did DiCaprio keep filming, but also he used his bloodied hand (which later needed medical attention) to make the scene more powerful.

“Blood was dripping down his hand. He never broke character. He kept going. He was in such a zone. It was very intense. He required stitches,” producer Stacey Sher told Variety in 2012.

Jason Segel didn’t know his character’s father was going to die on “How I Met Your Mother.”

CBS Jason Segel’s reaction was genuine.

When Marshall’s (Jason Segel) dad died on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” Lily (Alyson Hannigan) had to deliver the sad news.

However, Segel chose not to read Hannigan’s dialogue ahead of time, according to Entertainment Weekly, so his shock at finding out about the death was a genuine reaction.

Segel also ad-libbed Marshall’s heartbreaking response to the news, “I’m not ready for this.”

The famous tagline from “Jaws” wasn’t actually in the original script.

Universal / YouTube Screencap Roy Scheider added the line to ‘Jaws.’

When the terrifying, gargantuan shark first appears, Roy Scheider’s character memorably responds with, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor ad-libbed the famous line, which was based on something the production team said to each other on set in reference to their “stingy producers.”

Screenwriter Carl Gottlieb told the publication that the actor actually tried to put the line into the film in a few different spots.

“It was so appropriate and so real,” he said. “And it came at the right moment, thanks to Verna Field’s editing.”

Viggo Mortensen broke two of his toes during his big helmet kick in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

LOTR Return of the King trailer / YouTube Viggo Mortensen in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’

When Aragorn kicks his helmet in “The Fellowship of the Ring,” the wails of agony that followed weren’t originally planned.

The actor, Viggo Mortensen, had actually broken two of his toes during the final take.

“Viggo actually feeling that pain, he actually turned that into performance. I mean he stayed in the character of Aragorn. He was letting that pain feed and drive his performance, which is pretty amazing,” director Peter Jackson said in one of the film’s behind-the-scenes DVD extras.

Craig T. Nelson came up with his emotional speech on “Parenthood.”

NBC Craig T. Nelson improvised the whole monologue.

One of the most heart-wrenching scenes on NBC’s “Parenthood” came after Amber got into a drunk-driving accident. Zeek wants his granddaughter to value her life and to stop making reckless decisions, so he takes her to the junkyard where her car was towed to see the damage.

Craig T. Nelson, who played Zeek, then ad-libbed his whole emotional monologue that causes Mae Whitman’s character to break down in tears.

“… He improvised everything,” Whitman said on a 2018 episode of PeopleTV’s “Couch Surfing,” per Entertainment Weekly. “I went into that scene and didn’t know what he was going to say … so all my reactions in that scene are totally surprised and genuine.”

The big fight scene at the end of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” had to be cut short because Harrison Ford had dysentery.

Lucasfilm Harrison Ford in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’

In the original script, there was supposed to be an elaborate fight between Indiana Jones and the swordsman in “Raiders of the Last Ark.”

However, according to a 2014 Reddit AMA with Harrison Ford, he couldn’t do it because he was sick with dysentery. So instead, his character just shoots him with a gun, and the scene is over in a few seconds.

“… It was meant to be the ultimate duel between sword and whip. And I was suffering from dysentery, really, found it inconvenient to be out of my trailer for more than 10 minutes at a time,” Ford wrote.

He continued, “So he drew his sword, the poor guy was a wonderful British stuntman who had practiced his sword skills for months in order to do this job, and was quite surprised by the idea that we would dispatch him in five minutes.”

Gene Wilder made up his grand entrance as Willy Wonka.

David L. Wolper Productions Gene Wilder in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.’

According to Letters of Note, which acquired a real letter from Gene Wilder to director Mel Stuart, Wilder would only accept the role of Willy Wonka if he got to make up the character’s grand entrance.

The actor choreographed the whole scene where he walks toward the crowd with a limp and a cane until he reaches the gate and does a grand somersault to show it was a bit.

“Because from that time on, no one will know if I’m lying or telling the truth,” Wilder explained.

The cat was never in the script of “The Godfather.”

Paramount Pictures Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather.’

Vito Corleone reciting his opening monologue while petting a cat is one of the most iconic moments in movie history – and it was never even supposed to happen.

According to Time, director Francis Ford Coppola said, “The cat in Marlon’s hands was not planned for. I saw the cat running around the studio, and took it and put it in his hands without a word.”

Although it made for a compelling opening scene, the production crew wasn’t as happy with the decision because the cat’s purring messed with the sound levels for the dialogue.

Millie Bobby Brown was genuinely exhausted at the end of the “Stranger Things” episode “The Sauna Test.”

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven on ‘Stranger Things.’

On season three episode four of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, ends the episode with a dramatic collapse that was actually inspired by her own exhaustion.

In 2019, director Shawn Levy told TV Insider that the episode took four 10- to 12-hour days to complete, and they actually filmed it on a crowded set that was “not one inch bigger than the real thing.”

“Millie and Dacre, two of our most powerful actors, came ready to crush it. So the intensity level was really high,” he said. “At the end when Eleven collapses, exhausted, into (boyfriend) Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) arms, that was real exhaustion.”

The iconic “Bridesmaids” food-poisoning scene wasn’t in the original script.

Universal Pictures Maya Rudolph in ‘Bridesmaids.’

In 2017, director Robert Yeoman told the HuffPost that the scene in “Bridesmaids” where all the leading ladies eat at a Brazilian steakhouse and get food poisoning at the bridal shop wasn’t part of the original script.

“They brought those pages in and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’ and I remember at the time being a little horrified by the whole thing and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, how are we going to do this,'” the director said. “… That’s not something that I personally was a big fan of, but a lot of people really love that scene.”

Catherine O’Hara came up with Moira’s dramatic pronunciation of “bébé” on “Schitt’s Creek.”

Pop TV Catherine O’Hara on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Legendary comedic actress Catherine O’Hara used a unique vocabulary and accent while playing Moira Rose on Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek,” but one of the most humorous bits was her pronunciation of the word “baby.”

Starting on season four, Moira pronounces the word “bébé,” and the actress told Vulture earlier this year that the comedic ploy was unprompted.

“I said ‘bebe’ as a joke or a mistake the first time,” she said. “Once I hit on ‘bebe’ and got a laugh from the crew, that was it.”

The “Dirty Dancing” scene in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” came out of a conversation with Ryan Gosling.

Warner Bros. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and writer Dan Fogelman didn’t come up with the idea for Ryan Gosling’s character to seduce Emma Stone’s character with the lift from “Dirty Dancing” in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” – Gosling did.

According to a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Requa said, that the actor told them about a time that he’d used the move on a girl in real life.

“Me and Glenn turned to each other and said, ‘OK, that’s going in the movie!” He’s like, ‘No you can’t put that in the movie.’ We put it in, much to his chagrin,” the codirector said.

The jump-scare on episode eight of “The Haunting of Hill House” earned a genuine reaction from the actors.

Netflix Elizabeth Reaser on ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” was full of scares, and director Mike Flanagan had some unscripted tricks for keeping the actors’ reactions genuine.

Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that for one particular jump-scare on episode eight, he told Victoria Pedretti to pop up behind actresses Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel much earlier than it was marked in the script.

“Elizabeth and Kate were just in the scene and they knew they had another half page of words to get through before Victoria would appear, and she just bolted up right in the middle of their lines, and so their reaction is completely genuine,” he said. “It also scared the s— out of all of us at the monitor.”

Alicia Silverstone wasn’t supposed to mispronounce Haitians in “Clueless.”

YouTube / Paramount Alicia Silverstone in ‘Clueless.’

In “Clueless,” when Cher gives a speech in front of her class, she mispronounces the word “Haitians” as “Hat-ee-ans.”

Director Amy Heckerling told Vice in 2016 that the production team didn’t tell actress Alicia Silverstone to mispronounce it.

“It wasn’t written that way in the script, but that’s how [Silverstone] said it,” she said. “Everybody started to run towards her to correct her and I had to kind of block them all, like ‘Step away from the actress!’ I didn’t want her to act; I just wanted her to feel that confidence.”

Jo and Arizona’s kiss on “Grey’s Anatomy” was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

ABC Camilla Luddington plays Dr. Jo Wilson on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

According to a tweet from actress Camilla Luddington, the season-14 moment on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” where her character spontaneously kisses Jessica Capshaw’s right after smooching her on-screen fiancé was unplanned.

Luddington wrote, “Ha!!! It was unscripted but I thought hello?!!! Who wouldn’t want to also smooch Arizona Robbins?”

Most of Schmidt’s rogue pronunciations on “New Girl” were unplanned.

FOX Max Greenfield on ‘New Girl.’

Max Greenfield was known for putting his own spin on words – like “chutney,” “coupons,” and “toilet” – as Schmidt on Fox’s “New Girl,” and pretty much all of them were improvised by the actor.

Greenfield told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that the inspiration behind the comedic pronunciations came largely from his experience working with dialect coaches to weaken his strong New York accent.

He went on to say, “Whenever I’m gonna do it, whenever I see a word that I think to myself, ‘I’m going to lay into that one,’ I always get excited, and I probably break in the first take. And no one else laughs.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.