The unofficial Goldman Sachs holiday gift guide for 2015

It’s that time of year again — when children everywhere discover that Santa Claus loves rich kids more.
This year, the Neiman Marcus “fantasy gifts” list features a Ford Mustang, apparently for all the big lotto scratch-off winners out there. And Gwyneth Paltrow’s “ridiculous but awesome” gift guide includes a nightstand condom dispenser and a $244 toothpaste squeezer. Gross.
It shouldn’t be that hard to find the perfect gift, even for the man who has everything. Since we had some success with our timeless gift ideas in previous years (2013 and 2014), here’s the 2015 edition of the @GSElevator Holiday Gift guide.
John LeFevre is the creator of @GSElevator on Twitter and the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Straight to Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals.”
The Cobalt Co50 Valkyrie ($750,000) is a fighter jet-inspired private plane, with a 320-degree view and enough room for four passengers and their golf bags. It's also the fastest piston aircraft on the market. Since the plane won't deliver in time for the holidays, Bonham's is having a motorcar auction on December 6 that includes a 1964 Aston Martin DB5
($600,000) and a 1955 Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing Coupé ($1,500,000).
A bonsai tree is a work of art, sometimes hundreds of years in the making. The delicate balance of managing air, water, sun, temperature, nutrients, and pruning is both rewarding and therapeutic. Raise the stakes with this 200-year-old Elm Bonsai in Zisha Pot ($28,000). Make sure you also throw in this beautiful Japanese bonsai tool kit ($75).
Most guys would never think to buy themselves a silk, beech wood, and lacquered maple umbrella. The best way I know to acquire a fancy umbrella is to bring a cheap one to church and then upgrade on the way out. But it can be a great and practical fashion accessory. With this gorgeous Mr Stanford umbrella ($225), 70% of the retail price will be donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Every time I see a guy in Lululemon, I roll my eyes. And then I look down, and remember that I'm also wearing Lululemon. Apparently, I wasn't the only one who felt this way. An ex-Greenhill banker and HBS alum decided to do something about it. He poached Lululemon's head of men's design and set out to take them on. And the results -- these Birddogs ($56) shorts -- are awesome. With a silky liner and an iPhone pocket that actually holds when you run, they are becoming a staple of every banker's wardrobe.
Tinder's Sam Rad recently said he wants to start collecting art, while Citadel's Ken Griffith warned that art prices are 'very concerning' (as are prenuptial agreements). Translation: Keep your hands down at the next Sotheby's auction. Instead, why not meet at the intersection of history and art with these one-of-a-kind conversation pieces. Here's Tupac Shakur's handwritten manifesto ($200,000), which would pair nicely with Alexander Hamilton's justification for establishing a central bank ($35,000). Or, there's always Babe Ruth's first New York Yankees contract
($1,000,000).
Most guys wish they read more; it allows you to borrow someone else's brain. So, here are a few books from 2015 for guys who, like me, aren't voracious readers or literary snobs: Aziz Ansari's 'Modern Romance,' Jon Ronson's 'So You've Been Publicly Shamed,' Shane Ryan's 'Slaying the Tiger,' Richard Betts' 'Scratch & Sniff Guide to Whiskey,' and of course, this tome about pervasive deviance and systemic corruption on Wall Street.
Having previously recommended a 'Tesla for the lake' and an electric bicycle, the GenZe 2.0 ($3,000) is a handsome, battery-powered scooter that can run for 30 miles with a top speed of 30 MPH. It's got an awesome touchscreen display and a smart app that keeps you in touch with it at all times. And you can charge it anywhere.
Dash cams are no longer just for Russians and Redditors. I've had one ever since a smart-arse remark cost me thirty minutes of my time and a field sobriety test, which I passed. This Garmin Dash Cam ($160) is among the best. It will provide peace of mind and, as studies have shown, make the cops nicer to you
The Money Mask ($13.99) is the perfect whimsical gift for the Gordon Gecko in your life.
Some decent eye cream ($180) because men just don't know.
This iPhone sleeve ($30) because phone cases are for poor people.
A waterproof iPad case ($55) for the pool.
A classic weekend travel bag ($1,150)
This Asprey ice bucket ($11,500)
A hoverboard ($430)
And because no list is complete without a backgammon board ($300)
