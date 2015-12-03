The unofficial Goldman Sachs holiday gift guide for 2015

It’s that time of year again — when children everywhere discover that Santa Claus loves rich kids more.

This year, the Neiman Marcus “fantasy gifts” list features a Ford Mustang, apparently for all the big lotto scratch-off winners out there. And Gwyneth Paltrow’s “ridiculous but awesome” gift guide includes a nightstand condom dispenser and a $244 toothpaste squeezer. Gross.

It shouldn’t be that hard to find the perfect gift, even for the man who has everything. Since we had some success with our timeless gift ideas in previous years (2013 and 2014), here’s the 2015 edition of the @GSElevator Holiday Gift guide.

John LeFevre is the creator of @GSElevator on Twitter and the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Straight to Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals.”

