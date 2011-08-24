Primary Global CEO And Others Accused Of Participating In Insider Trading Scheme

Unni Narayanan, CEO of Primary Global

New York courts just unsealed an insider trading filing related to the prosecution of alleged insider trader James Fleishman and look whose name is there.Unni Narayanan.



The CEO of the expert network at the centre of insider trading-gate, Primary Global, has just been named and accused of participating in the scheme by a court filing made by Fleishman’s lawyer on June 15.

Phani Saripella, a former chief operating officer at Primary Global, Bayard Fleitas, a vice president in sales; and Rajan Varadarajan, head of advisory services, were also named in the filing. It says Fleitas and Varadarajan also participated in the scheme.

None of them have been charged with wrongdoing yet. But if the fates of other Primary Global employees say anything about their futures, they will be.

Sidenote: These filings made by lawyers on behalf of their accused clients are consistently providing new names of alleged insider traders. Is there some strategy behind this?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.